Capitol Week In Review: Session Shortened After Winter Weather - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Capitol Week In Review: Session Shortened After Winter Weather

Posted: Updated:
It was a short week for lawmakers; they were only in session for a few days because of the weather. But they accomplished a lot. It was a short week for lawmakers; they were only in session for a few days because of the weather. But they accomplished a lot.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It was a short week for lawmakers; they were only in session for a few days because of the weather. But they accomplished a lot.

The week started off with a pep talk from Senator James Lankford (R) Oklahoma. “That’s the reason we all ran, is to be able to engage and solve problems,” Lankford told state lawmakers.

Despite that, the House made the decision to close out fiscal year 2018 without any real long-term solutions to the state’s budget problems.

After two special sessions, a tobacco tax deemed unconstitutional, and an endless stream of bickering the House voted to wave the white flag on 2018 and instead, focus on 2019.

“There were no additional monies available so today we used some of the cash that was on hand, we had about 20-million dollars in cuts across all state agencies,” said Representative Jon Echols (R) Majority Floor Leader.

A few days later, the Senate followed suit.

“It’s time to cut and put a fork in 18 and be done with it,” said Senator Mike Schulz (R) President Pro Tempore.

Lawmakers also heard from the board of equalization. That’s the board that monitors tax revenue. Turns out, in 2019 we expect a budget hole or $167.8 million. That’s better than the $1.2 billion hole Oklahoma faced two years ago.

Read Related Story: Board Of Equalization Reports Higher Revenues; State Still In Budget Hole

But Governor Mary Fallin says without revenue increases, state agencies can expect more cuts.

“If we don’t have any new revenue that comes up on the table we still could have approximately a 2.5 percent cut,” said Fallin.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is asking for an additional $475-million in part, to fund $5,000 annual teacher raises.

Read Related Story: State Dept. Of Education Seeking $475M More In Funding  

“We want very much to inspire our young people to become teachers in a high impact career,” said State Schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Next week will be a busy week for lawmakers as they take up the bills they couldn’t discuss this week, including a controversial bill that would allow Oklahomans to carry a gun without a permit. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Weekend Starts Wet; Storms Could Be Severe Early Saturday

    Weekend Starts Wet; Storms Could Be Severe Early Saturday

    Oklahoma had been so dry for so long, there's no way anybody will complain about a little more rain as we head into the weekend. Right? We've got two waves of the wet stuff headed across the Sooner State through Saturday. The first is what you'll see outside Friday night. It's relatively light, and as the night progresses, central Oklahoma has about a 60-percent chance of getting rain. See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast A second and heavier wave of precipitation is m...More >>
    Oklahoma had been so dry for so long, there's no way anybody will complain about a little more rain as we head into the weekend. Right? We've got two waves of the wet stuff headed across the Sooner State through Saturday. The first is what you'll see outside Friday night. It's relatively light, and as the night progresses, central Oklahoma has about a 60-percent chance of getting rain. See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast A second and heavier wave of precipitation is m...More >>

  • Experts Offering Free Life-Saving Training At OU Medicine

    Experts Offering Free Life-Saving Training At OU Medicine

    In the aftermath of the recent massacre at a Florida school, trauma experts at OU Medicine are offering a free life-saving training to the public.In the aftermath of the recent massacre at a Florida school, trauma experts at OU Medicine are offering a free life-saving training to the public.
    In the aftermath of the recent massacre at a Florida school, trauma experts at OU Medicine are offering a free life-saving training to the public.In the aftermath of the recent massacre at a Florida school, trauma experts at OU Medicine are offering a free life-saving training to the public.

    In the aftermath of the recent massacre at a Florida school, trauma experts at OU Medicine are offering a free life-saving training to the public. 

    More >>

    In the aftermath of the recent massacre at a Florida school, trauma experts at OU Medicine are offering a free life-saving training to the public. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Trump says son-in-law's clearance is up to Kelly

    Trump says son-in-law's clearance is up to Kelly

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:19 PM EST2018-02-24 01:19:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Jared Kushner takes a phone call before a Security Council meeting on the situation in Middle East, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at United Nations headquarters.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Jared Kushner takes a phone call before a Security Council meeting on the situation in Middle East, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at United Nations headquarters.
    President Donald Trump says he'll leave it up to chief of staff John Kelly to decide whether his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will keep his interim security clearance.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he'll leave it up to chief of staff John Kelly to decide whether his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will keep his interim security clearance.More >>

  • Emoluments suit vs. Trump now personal as well as official

    Emoluments suit vs. Trump now personal as well as official

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-02-24 01:38:37 GMT
    AGs of Maryland, DC expand emoluments lawsuit against Trump, suing him not only as president but in his personal capacity as a businessman.More >>
    AGs of Maryland, DC expand emoluments lawsuit against Trump, suing him not only as president but in his personal capacity as a businessman.More >>

  • Deaths mounts in Syria as UN weighs cease-fire resolution

    Deaths mounts in Syria as UN weighs cease-fire resolution

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-02-24 01:38:21 GMT
    Human Rights Watch is criticizing the way Turkey is conducting its offensive in northern Syria, saying it has failed to take necessary precautions to avoid civilian casualties.More >>
    Human Rights Watch is criticizing the way Turkey is conducting its offensive in northern Syria, saying it has failed to take necessary precautions to avoid civilian casualties.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.