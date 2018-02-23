Bethany PD Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault Video On Snapchat

Bethany Police are investigating after recordings of a teen girl being sexually assaulted were discovered on social media.

The investigation began on Feb. 13, when a teacher at Putnam City West High School discovered the recordings on Snapchat.

According to the report, several videos were found showing an “incoherent” girl being sexually assaulted. The PC West teacher told investigators that she did not recognize the girl, but did recognize several PC West students in the videos. A 21-year-old man was also identified in the videos.

The attack occurred during a house party at a home in Bethany. So far, no arrests have been made.

Bethany Police issued the following statement regarding this incident: