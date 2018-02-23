Bethany PD Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault Video On Snapchat

BETHANY, Oklahoma -
Bethany Police are investigating after recordings of a teen girl being sexually assaulted were discovered on social media.
The investigation began on Feb. 13, when a teacher at Putnam City West High School discovered the recordings on Snapchat.
According to the report, several videos were found showing an “incoherent” girl being sexually assaulted. The PC West teacher told investigators that she did not recognize the girl, but did recognize several PC West students in the videos. A 21-year-old man was also identified in the videos.
The attack occurred during a house party at a home in Bethany. So far, no arrests have been made.
Bethany Police issued the following statement regarding this incident:
On February 13, 2018 at approximately 0800 hours, the Bethany Police Department was contacted by the Administration of Putnam City West [High School]. A student at Putnam City West receiver a video recording sent to their cell phone containing sexual content. The student went to a faculty member with this video recording. The teacher in turn reported this incident to the principal’s office.
Several of the persons on the recording were recognized by the administrators as student at the school and that many of those involved are under the age of 18. The recording is believed to have originated at a private residence in Bethany. The Bethany Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation and is working with school administration to identify all potential victims and/or suspects and to make a determination of what laws were violated. The police department will present their findings to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office at the completion of the investigation.