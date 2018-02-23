Police: McDonald's manager fired at drive-thru customers

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Trump endorses raising minimum age to 21 for more weapons

Trump endorses raising minimum age to 21 for more weapons

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

The Latest: Florida seeks $1M in federal aid after shooting

The Latest: Florida seeks $1M in federal aid after shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill course

Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill course

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

AP sources: Adelson offers to help pay for Jerusalem embassy

AP sources: Adelson offers to help pay for Jerusalem embassy

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge and spiritual refueling.

While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge and spiritual refueling.

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Tracey DeBruhl, of Asheville, N.C., views a memorial display in tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Asheville. DeBruhl came to pay...

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Tracey DeBruhl, of Asheville, N.C., views a memorial display in tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Asheville. DeBruhl came to pay...

Billy Graham and North Carolina: The affection was mutual

Billy Graham and North Carolina: The affection was mutual

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

US asks judge to approve seizure of 'Pharma Bro' assets

US asks judge to approve seizure of 'Pharma Bro' assets

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure.".

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure.".

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump takes a question from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Ac...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump takes a question from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Ac...

Trump says arm US teachers; they love kids as others don't

Trump says arm US teachers; they love kids as others don't

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

US companies distance themselves from NRA as pressure mounts

US companies distance themselves from NRA as pressure mounts

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...

(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...

More Republicans questioning if Greitens should stay

More Republicans questioning if Greitens should stay

Police say a manager who fired shots at a car in a McDonald's drive-thru line in Cleveland faces felonious assault charges.

Police say a manager who fired shots at a car in a McDonald's drive-thru line in Cleveland faces felonious assault charges.

A panel of three Republican-appointed federal judges is in place to consider a request by eight sitting GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections.

A panel of three Republican-appointed federal judges is in place to consider a request by eight sitting GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections.

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is facing assault charges.

Cleveland.com reports an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 52-year-old Mark Fort after police say he shot at a customer's car Wednesday.

Police reports say Fort handed three women in a car a smoothie and a woman in the backseat splashed water outside the car as it pulled away. The women told police they heard Fort call them names followed by two gunshots.

No one was injured.

Police found a bullet hole near one of the car's tail lights.

Authorities say Fort and another employee denied knowing anything about a shooting.

A McDonald's spokesman says the corporation is referring all questions to police because the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.