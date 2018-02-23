Police: McDonald's manager fired at drive-thru customers

Friday, February 23 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-02-23 22:30:25 GMT
A panel of three Republican-appointed federal judges is in place to consider a request by eight sitting GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections.More >>
Friday, February 23 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-02-23 22:30:17 GMT
(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Greit...
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.More >>
Friday, February 23 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-02-23 22:30:09 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump takes a question from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Ac...
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure.".More >>
Friday, February 23 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-23 22:29:59 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities...More >>
Friday, February 23 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-23 22:29:55 GMT
(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...
Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>
Friday, February 23 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-23 22:29:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Tracey DeBruhl, of Asheville, N.C., views a memorial display in tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Asheville. DeBruhl came to pay...
While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge and spiritual refueling.More >>
Friday, February 23 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-23 22:29:49 GMT
(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...
Alabama postpones execution of inmate with damaged veins.More >>
Friday, February 23 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-23 22:29:44 GMT
(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...More >>
CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is facing assault charges.
Cleveland.com reports an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 52-year-old Mark Fort after police say he shot at a customer's car Wednesday.
Police reports say Fort handed three women in a car a smoothie and a woman in the backseat splashed water outside the car as it pulled away. The women told police they heard Fort call them names followed by two gunshots.
No one was injured.
Police found a bullet hole near one of the car's tail lights.
Authorities say Fort and another employee denied knowing anything about a shooting.
A McDonald's spokesman says the corporation is referring all questions to police because the investigation is ongoing.
