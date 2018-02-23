Chicago Father Charged With Horrific Murder Of Toddler Son

The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >>
The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >>
A 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the gruesome murder of his 2-year-old son, reports CBS Chicago.More >>
A 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged with the gruesome murder of his 2-year-old son, reports CBS Chicago.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.