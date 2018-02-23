Oklahoma judge says suit over Tar Creek audit can proceed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma judge says suit over Tar Creek audit can proceed

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A district judge has ruled a lawsuit can go forward seeking the release of an investigative audit into the cleanup of the Tar Creek Superfund site that Oklahoma's attorney general wants to keep secret.

Oklahoma County District Judge Patricia Parrish on Friday denied a motion from Attorney General Mike Hunter seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability.

The public watchdog group is seeking to make public an audit into some of the millions of taxpayer dollars spent cleaning up the heavily polluted site in northeast Oklahoma.

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt and now Hunter have both refused to release the audit. Hunter says the release of an investigative audit that didn't lead to criminal charges could "tarnish the reputation of innocent Oklahomans."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.