K-9 Teams In Tulsa To Qualify For Rescue Training - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

K-9 Teams In Tulsa To Qualify For Rescue Training

Posted: Updated:
Corporal Cody Ashmore with the Oklahoma City Fire Department is testing with his 3-year-old lab Queenie. Corporal Cody Ashmore with the Oklahoma City Fire Department is testing with his 3-year-old lab Queenie.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

K-9 rescue teams from across the state are in Tulsa as the Oklahoma Task Force 1 and the Tulsa Fire Department host Urban Search and Rescue testing.

There are 10 teams testing Friday, February 23. Some of these teams have been preparing for test for years.

Each team is made up of a canine and their handler. If the team successful completes the testing they will receive their certification which means they can be deployed by FEMA to help in large-scale disasters and search and rescue operations. 

The Oklahoma Department of Homeland Security and Oklahoma Emergency Management helped fund the Tulsa event. 
 
Corporal Cody Ashmore with the Oklahoma City Fire Department is testing with his 3-year-old lab Queenie. Ashmore says Queenie is one of the best dogs he has worked with. 

He said they train every week, sometimes more than once a week, so he treats it like another day on the job.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.