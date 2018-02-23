K-9 Teams In Tulsa To Qualify For Rescue Training

Corporal Cody Ashmore with the Oklahoma City Fire Department is testing with his 3-year-old lab Queenie.

K-9 rescue teams from across the state are in Tulsa as the Oklahoma Task Force 1 and the Tulsa Fire Department host Urban Search and Rescue testing.

There are 10 teams testing Friday, February 23. Some of these teams have been preparing for test for years.

Each team is made up of a canine and their handler. If the team successful completes the testing they will receive their certification which means they can be deployed by FEMA to help in large-scale disasters and search and rescue operations.

The Oklahoma Department of Homeland Security and Oklahoma Emergency Management helped fund the Tulsa event.



Corporal Cody Ashmore with the Oklahoma City Fire Department is testing with his 3-year-old lab Queenie. Ashmore says Queenie is one of the best dogs he has worked with.

He said they train every week, sometimes more than once a week, so he treats it like another day on the job.