Billy Graham and North Carolina: The affection was mutual

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP). This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama. Alabama is set to execute Hamm, who argues his past dr...

While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge and spiritual refueling.

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Tracey DeBruhl, of Asheville, N.C., views a memorial display in tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Asheville. DeBruhl came to pay...

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure.".

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump takes a question from reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, to travel to Oxon Hill, Md. to speak at the Conservative Political Ac...

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

A panel of three Republican-appointed federal judges is in place to consider a request by eight sitting GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections.

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Flowers and notes are left outside Chatlos Chapel in tribute to Rev. Billy Graham at the Billy Graham Training Center, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Asheville, NC. Graham’s body will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda ne...

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Jeremiah Chapman of Hillsborough, N.C., sits in a pew inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove to view a memorial display in honor of Graham on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 in Asheville, NC. Graham, the w...

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Tracey DeBruhl, of Asheville, N.C., views a memorial display in tribute to the Rev. Billy Graham inside the chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Asheville. DeBruhl came to pay...

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) - While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge, reflection and spiritual refueling.

In the process, the most famous evangelist in American history became one of North Carolina's favorite sons.

The highway that runs past the world headquarters of his evangelical empire in Charlotte is called Billy Graham Parkway. The chapel in the quiet mountain town of Montreat where he was married in 1943 is named in his honor. And a 2011 poll found him to be the most revered person in the state, beating out TV star Andy Griffith and University of North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith.

Graham, who died Wednesday at 99 and will be buried at his library in Charlotte next Friday, spent the final years of his life at his secluded home in Montreat, about 100 miles to the west, where, as he did even in his heyday, he worked on his sermons or quietly dropped in on local church services almost unnoticed.

To the end, his family said, he saw his North Carolina heritage as an essential part of who he was.

"My father was a very humble person. He never saw himself as a celebrity. He always saw himself as a farm boy from Mecklenburg County," the Rev. Franklin Graham said Thursday on the "Today" show.

North Carolina was the site of the beginning and the end of Graham's earthly life, bookending trips to scores of countries to preach the Gospel. Born on Nov. 7, 1918, Graham grew up on a Charlotte dairy farm that is now the site of office buildings. It was in Charlotte in 1934 that a 16-year-old Graham committed himself to Jesus at a traveling revival.

Over the years, he would return periodically for crusades, including one in 1996 before a packed crowd at the city's football stadium.

On the road, "he'd be preaching in some city or place, and he always liked to say that if he had to live somewhere else, it would be there, but 'My home is in North Carolina,'" recalled Cliff Barrows, Graham's longtime music director, who died in 2016. "His heart is in North Carolina."

Graham broke ground in Charlotte on the new headquarters for his Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in 2002, moving it from Minnesota, where he had once worked as a college administrator. "This move to Charlotte anchors us firmly to our roots," he said at the time.

It was Montreat, though, that was his home base, where he raised his five children, where his wife's family had roots, and where the two were married in what is now Graham Chapel on the campus of Montreat College.

"This was a refuge for Billy. It was a place where he could rest and recuperate between his international travels. You can just imagine the demands on his life," college President Paul Maurer said.

Around Montreat, resident Brad Hestir said, Graham would sometimes slip into a church service to participate as a worshipper without drawing attention to himself. "You would occasionally at the end of a church service realize he was here in the balcony," Hestir said.

"The man was private for the last several decades, and the whole town was organized around protecting that privacy," said Hestir's wife, Jean Norris. "They were known as down-to-earth, lovely people."

North Carolina took special pride in being the home of "America's Pastor." This week, after his death, video billboards along North Carolina interstates paid their respects with messages such as one showing Graham's name against a heavenly blue sky, with a white dove.

Charlotte historian Tom Hanchett said it was fitting that the city chose Graham's name in the 1980s for the expressway that serves as a main route to the airport.

"There is no better symbol for a city on the move, a city on the make, a city flying to a new place. And the journey there comes from the roots of this place, and Billy Graham is a powerful, real part of those roots," Hanchett said.

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Charlotte crusade took place in 1996, not 1995.

