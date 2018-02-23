Police Searching For 'Porch Pirate' Who Hit NW OKC Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Searching For 'Porch Pirate' Who Hit NW OKC Home

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are hoping to identify a suspect caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a home northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened on Saturday, Feb. 17 at a home in a neighborhood near NW 63rd Street and N. Independence Avenue.

The suspect, described as a white male with long brown hair in a ponytail, can be seen carrying a gas can before walking up to the porch and swiping the boxes. He then walked off heading eastbound down Goodger Drive.

If you recognize this man, or if you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

