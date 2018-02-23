Westbrook's Buzzer Beater Saves Thunder Against Kings

Russell Westbrook made a 3-pointer as time expired, lifting the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 110-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.More >>
The NBA resumes tonight and the Thunder begins the home stretch two games out of third place and two games ahead of ninth place in the West. The final 23 games should be a wild ride.More >>
The Sooners are suffering through a six-game losing streak and one of the issues is Oklahoma’s shooting struggles.More >>
The NBA is considering changing its playoff format, but probably not in the way you think.More >>
