Bill Hopes To Change Rules For Voter Petitions

An Enid lawmaker is hoping to make it harder for voter petitions to end up on the ballot.

The bill would require an increase in the number of verified signatures on each petition and have a minimum number of signatures from every one of the state's 77 counties.

The bill's author, Enid Republican John Enns, said he wrote the bill because he believes rural voters feel their voices aren't being heard when it comes to petitions, even though they still vote on them.

But when asked for an example, Enns said it was the fear that Oklahoma could legalize recreational marijuana that was behind the concern during an exchange with Tulsa Democratic Rep. Melyode Blancett.

Enns later backtracked to double down on his rural versus urban reasoning.

But it seems his concerns aren't founded.

In the last election cycle, there were 18 initiatives filed, according to the Oklahoma Secretary of State's office.

Of those 18, four made it to the ballot and only two passed.

Meanwhile, 11 were abandoned, withdrawn, struck down or didn't pass, including an effort to legalize marijuana.