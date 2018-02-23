OU Freshman Found Dead In Dorm On Campus

The death of an OU student remains under investigation.

The student was found dead on campus Thursday.

More details surrounding the student's death are expected Friday morning.

According to OU police, freshman Kyle Carey was found dead in the Norman campus's Walker Center.

Investigators have not released any details regarding Kyle's death, to include if they believe foul play may have been involved.

OU President David Boren released the following statement, "We are deeply saddened by Kyle's tragic death. Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends."

Counselors have been made available to those close to the victim.