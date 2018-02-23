Dense Fog, Showers Blanket OKC Metro Area

We are waking up to dense fog this Friday morning. A dense fog advisory in place until noon for western and central parts of Oklahoma including Oklahoma City.

Make sure to allow yourself extra time for your morning commute with fog and slick spots possible.

Temperatures start out in the low- to mid-30s Friday morning, then rising to low 40s, and more rain on the way. Another round of rain comes in with a few storms by lunchtime. Our chances stick with us into the afternoon and evening time.

We will have scattered showers and a few storms possible Friday night. The lows should stay above freezing for most in the mid-30s.

Make sure to grab the rain gear to start off the day on Saturday with showers likely. It’s a quick moving system and the rain pushes eastward and out of the metro by mid-afternoon.

We will have a sunny Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

