California couple charged with torture of kids due in court

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

Authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon died from his injuries Thursday.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 22, that a ...

Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.

(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...

A California couple charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them is due in court.

(Mike Blake/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Louise Turpin appears in court in Riverside, Calif. David and Louse Turpin, who are charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them, are schedu...

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro'

Southwest Airlines says a child was hurt by a support dog on jet in Phoenix while passengers were boarding.

Florida inmate lets out blood-curdling scream, yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for 1993 rape and killing; authorities say 'no indication' last actions caused by lethal injection.

(Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP). The family of Susan Morris makes a statement after the execution of Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The governor's office said Branch, 47, was pronounced dead Thursday after re...

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

Trump wants to ban bump stocks; ATF doesn't know if it can

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

(Mike Blake/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, David Turpin appears in court in Riverside, Calif. David and Louse Turpin, who are charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them, are schedul...

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A California couple charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them is due in court on Friday.

David and Louse Turpin are scheduled to appear in a Riverside courtroom for a conference about their case.

They have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges and each is held on $12 million bail.

The couple was arrested last month after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the family's home in Perris, California, and called 911. Authorities said the home reeked of human waste and evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling weighing only 82 pounds.

The case drew international media attention and shocked neighbors who said they rarely saw the couple's 13 children outside the home. Those who saw the children recalled them as skinny, pale and reserved.

Authorities said the abuse was so long-running the children's growth was stunted. They said the couple shackled the children to furniture as punishment and had them live a nocturnal lifestyle.

The courtroom conference is expected to focus on date-setting and other procedural issues. The district attorney's office has drafted an amended complaint but it has yet to be filed in court, officials said.

It is not immediately clear where the children, who range in age from 2 to 29, are now. They were hospitalized immediately after their rescue and since then county authorities have declined to discuss their whereabouts or condition.

Riverside County has obtained a temporary conservatorship for the seven adult siblings, who declined to speak with reporters through their attorneys.

"Our clients need time, space, and privacy while they receive services and begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives," Caleb Mason, an attorney for the siblings, said in a recent statement.

