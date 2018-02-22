After school shooting, Florida leaders propose new gun laws

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

While the Rev. Billy Graham's travels took him as far away as the Soviet Union and China, he always came back to his native North Carolina, a place of refuge and spiritual refueling.

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure.".

Trump says arm US teachers; they love kids as others don't

Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

Police say a manager who fired shots at a car in a McDonald's drive-thru line in Cleveland faces felonious assault charges.

A panel of three Republican-appointed federal judges is in place to consider a request by eight sitting GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year's elections.

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, GARY FINEOUT and CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's governor announced plans Friday to put more armed guards in schools and to make it harder for young adults and some with mental illness to buy guns, responding to days of intense lobbying from survivors of last week's shooting at a Florida high school.

Gov. Rick Scott unveiled his school safety proposals as teachers returned for the first time to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School since the shooting nine days ago that killed 17 people.

The shooting sparked an intense push to restrict access to assault rifles fueled by student activists who swarmed the state Capitol demanding concrete gun control measures.

President Donald Trump said repeatedly Friday that he favored arming teachers to protect students, an idea many educators rejected out of hand.

"I am totally against arming teachers," Broward schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said. "They have a challenging job as it is."

Scott, a Republican widely expected to run for the Senate, outlined his plan at a Tallahassee news conference. In addition to banning firearm sales to anyone under 21, the governor called for a trained law enforcement officer for every school - and one for every 1,000 students at larger schools - by the time the fall 2018 school year begins.

Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which has more than 3,000 students, had one armed resource officer who never entered the building under attack while a gunman was shooting people inside, officials said.

That failure was compounded by confusion about what was being shown to police on school security cameras the day of the shooting and the lack of meaningful response to reports to the FBI and local police that 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz might become violent, had guns and possibly would attack a school.

Florida's House speaker called it an "abject breakdown at all levels." Cruz is jailed on 17 counts of murder and has confessed to the shootings, investigators say.

Among other things, the governor's $500 million plan would create a "violent threat restraining order" that would let a court prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon under certain circumstances.

The proposal would also strengthen gun purchase and possession restrictions for mentally ill people under the state's Baker Act, which allows someone to be involuntarily hospitalized for up to 72 hours. Scott is seeking $50 million for mental health initiatives that include expanding mental health services by providing counseling, crisis management and other mental health services for youth and young adults.

"No one with mental issues should have access to a gun. It is common sense. It for their own best interest, much less the best interest of our communities," Scott said.

The governor's plan made no mention of arming teachers on school grounds

However, the Legislature's Republican leadership proposed letting teachers carry a gun if they have had law enforcement training - a provision that House Speaker Richard Corcoran called a "game changer." The legislators' plan also calls for a three-day waiting period for most gun purchases, with exceptions.

Democrats said neither plan goes far enough.

"Unfortunately, both plans omit a third, critically important piece of legislation Democrats have been and continue to push for: a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines," said state Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon. He added that recent mass shootings show that "so long as these high powered weapons of war remain available for purchase these killings will continue."

Talia Rumsky, a 16-year-old Stoneman Douglas High student who was at school during the shooting, was among those who travelled to Tallahassee Wednesday to lobby lawmakers about gun control.

She said Scott's plan to make it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase a gun is a start, but said she doesn't think it goes far enough.

"This is a great first step and we appreciate it," the sophomore said. "But it's not enough and we're going to make sure they know it's not enough and is not solving our problems."

Trump told reporters Friday that schools need some kind of "offensive" capability to deter and respond to attackers.

"If they're not gun free, if there are guns inside, held by the right people, by highly trained professionals, you're going to see this end. It won't be happening again. Our schools are essentially gun-free zones and that makes them very dangerous places," the president said.

After days of funerals for those killed in the attack, teachers began the emotionally fraught process of returning to the school Friday to collect belongings from classrooms that have been off-limits since the slayings. Following an orientation Sunday for teachers and students, classes resume Wednesday.

Broward teachers union president Anna Fusco met with the teachers as they returned to campus Friday hailing them as "incredibly brave and strong."

"I met with one that was grazed with a bullet ... she has a hole in her arm and a bruise from her shoulder to her elbow that looks like somebody whacked her with a bat and she's like, 'I'm here because we need to get things ready," Fusco said.

___

Fineout and Farrington reported from Tallahassee, Florida; Anderson from Miami; Freida Frisaro and Jennifer Kay contributed from Miami; Kelli Kennedy from Parkland; and Jason Dearen from Gainesville.

___

Follow the AP's complete coverage of the Florida school shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Floridaschoolshooting

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.