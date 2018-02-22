Sooners Searching For A Spark

. Freshman phenom Trae Young is only 5-for-32 from behind the arc in his last four games.

The Sooners are suffering through a six-game losing streak and one of the issues is Oklahoma’s shooting struggles. Freshman phenom Trae Young is only 5-for-32 from behind the arc in his last four games.

"When your shots aren't going, you can just feel it. It's not a good feeling,” Young said. “Our shots haven't been going, hopefully we can get it going Saturday and I think we will."

OU plays Kansas State on Saturday, a team the Sooners lost to by 18 points in Manhattan more than a month ago. The loss to the Wildcats seems to be the turning point in the Sooners season -- before that game, OU was 14-and-2, and since then OU is 2-and-9.

As the Sooners cling to their NCAA Tournament hopes, Young sees signs that OU could get back to its old winning ways.

"The other day Christian [James] made a nice play and I told him that he needs to get back to doing that, because he was doing that at the beginning of the season,” Young said. “So just little things here and there, just knowing that we can get back, we can get this thing rolling again. We've got 3 more games and we're going to take it one game at a time and we'll see how it goes from there."

OU head coach Lon Kruger is confident his team knows what they need to do.

"Guys understand, we've got to win games,” Kruger said. “We certainly don't feel like we cannot win games and be in. We've got to win games."