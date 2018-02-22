Sooners Searching For A Spark

Baker Mayfield says he won't be attending the NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas.More >>
Baker Mayfield says he won't be attending the NFL Draft in Arlington, Texas.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners' losing streak to five games.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The Sooners are suffering through a six-game losing streak and one of the issues is Oklahoma’s shooting struggles.More >>
The Sooners are suffering through a six-game losing streak and one of the issues is Oklahoma’s shooting struggles.More >>
The NBA is considering changing its playoff format, but probably not in the way you think.More >>
The NBA is considering changing its playoff format, but probably not in the way you think.More >>
The NBA resumes tonight and the Thunder begins the home stretch two games out of third place and two games ahead of ninth place in the West. The final 23 games should be a wild ride.More >>
The NBA resumes tonight and the Thunder begins the home stretch two games out of third place and two games ahead of ninth place in the West. The final 23 games should be a wild ride.More >>
Team USA took gold in women's hockey for the first time in 20 years, beating Canada in a shootout.More >>
Team USA took gold in women's hockey for the first time in 20 years, beating Canada in a shootout.More >>