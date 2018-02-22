Metro Family Offers Large Reward For Lost Necklace - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Family Offers Large Reward For Lost Necklace

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A family is offering a $3 thousand reward for a lost gold necklace.

Elizabeth Trujilo said she gave her husband Sonny a 110-gram gold rope necklace, with a large figure of Jesus attached to it for their fifth anniversary 20 years ago. 

Trujilo said her husband lost it late last Friday night at “Night Trips” Gentleman’s Club. 

While they have filed a police report, whoever turns the necklace in will receive a cash reward, no questions asked, Trujilo said.

“Like I said it is one of a kind,” Trujilo said. “You will not see that necklace anywhere else. No one else has that necklace.” 

“If you have already pawned it, I will buy the pawn ticket from you, and give you the remaining balance,” Trujilo said.  “If there is an issue of trust, I am perfectly willing to meet you anywhere, I just want it back.”

The family can be reached at 405-623-0612. 

