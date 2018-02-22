Forgot about that joint? Vegas airport lets people dump pot

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

Authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon died from his injuries Thursday.

(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2018, photo, a survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 22, that a ...

Tourists catching a flight out of Las Vegas can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.

(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). Unidentified travelers exit the airport past a green metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," set outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursd...

A California couple charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them is due in court.

(Mike Blake/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, Louise Turpin appears in court in Riverside, Calif. David and Louse Turpin, who are charged with torturing their children by starving, beating and shackling them, are schedu...

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

Hearing set on if US will seize assets of 'Pharma Bro'

Southwest Airlines says a child was hurt by a support dog on jet in Phoenix while passengers were boarding.

Florida inmate lets out blood-curdling scream, yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for 1993 rape and killing; authorities say 'no indication' last actions caused by lethal injection.

(Lauren Bacho/The Gainesville Sun via AP). The family of Susan Morris makes a statement after the execution of Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The governor's office said Branch, 47, was pronounced dead Thursday after re...

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

Trump wants to ban bump stocks; ATF doesn't know if it can

'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect, other issues.

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Mourners attend the funeral service for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School assistant football coach, Aaron Feis. at the Church by the Glades in Coral Springs, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 22. 2018. Football p...

(AP Photo/Regina Garcia Cano). A metal container designed for "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs," sits outside one of the entrances to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. People catching a flight at the...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - What happens in Vegas really can stay in Vegas.

Tourists catching a flight out of Sin City can now dump their leftover legal marijuana in metal containers set up at the airport.

The 10 green bins dubbed "amnesty boxes" prevent federal transportation agents from finding pot on passengers during security screenings. The drug is legal in Nevada but still banned by the U.S. government.

The containers were installed last week following a county ban on marijuana possession and advertising at McCarran International Airport, aiming to keep it in compliance with federal law. They are bolted to the ground and designed so marijuana and prescription drugs can only be dropped in, not taken out.

"The amnesty boxes are offered as a way to help people comply with this ordinance," airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said in an email.

Transportation Security Administration agents normally hand over marijuana-related cases to local law enforcement. Las Vegas police Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez said no citations have been issued stemming from the airport's ban on marijuana possession and advertising, passed in September.

The boxes are something travelers may have seen before - at least two airports in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is also legal, offer amnesty boxes.

But they're likely to be a bigger draw at the Las Vegas airport, which saw 48.5 million passengers last year. Legal sales of recreational marijuana began in the state on July 1, and they have exceeded expectations.

That's despite a ban on consuming it in public, including the Las Vegas Strip, hotels and casinos. Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot and use it only in private homes.

The airport boxes display Clark County's ordinance and are clearly marked, with a black, bold font stating: "Disposal for Prescription and Recreational Drugs." They contrast sharply with nearby trash cans.

A contractor, not police, will initially empty the boxes multiple times per week and then adjust the schedule as usage patterns develop.

Crews said the county aviation department plans to install 20 bins but could add more. In addition to the boxes placed Friday outside the airport, three were set up at the nearby car rental facility.

The remaining seven bins will be installed at smaller area airports and other department-owned properties.

