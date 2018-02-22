Slick Spots Remain, But The Main Weather Story Is 'More Rain'

The heavy precipitation is over for the Sooner State, but Oklahoma's still going to see a couple more waves of rain in the next couple of days.

What you're probably interested in most is the road conditions across the KWTV viewing area. Temperatures are still below freezing in many areas, and there is again a chance for light freezing fog and drizzle Thursday night. However, most major roads are passable with only a few slick spots.

Oklahoma will get into the 40s on Friday, but with another wave of rain pushing up from the south. A second wave of precipitation (all rain) will move in Friday night into Saturday.

Join Chief Meteorologist David Payne at 6 and 10 p.m. for his full 9-day forecast and a look at your weekend.

