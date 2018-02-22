Yukon Firefighters Catch A Break As Ice Melts

First responders across Oklahoma have kept busy since Tuesday with the winter weather. On Thursday, they geared up for possible freezing rain, but instead got a nice break from all the calls.

In two days, Yukon Fire Department responded to 30 calls. This is considered high because they receive 10 calls on a normal day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, they helped people who fell on the ice, and even responded to a sledding accident.

"These side streets are pretty slick," said Fire Chief Shawn Vogt.

Battalion Chief Brandon Anderson said, "Our medical calls have increased due to people slipping and falling on the ice."

Firefighters want both pedestrians and drivers to be careful. Even with the weather warming up, there are still slick spots on the road and sidewalks.

Chief Vogt says even the firefighters themselves are reminded to take it slow on wintry days. "It won't do us any good if we are involved in an accident on the way to a scene and we are creating another emergency scene. The roads dictate how fast we can respond," he said.

