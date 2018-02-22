Man arrested in shooting death of postal worker on highway

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

FBI says it's trying to rebuild trust after botched tip

Trump wants to ban bump stocks; ATF doesn't know if it can

A neurologist who already admitted groping women at a Philadelphia clinic has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting patients in New York City.

Funeral services are stirring more tributes and remembrances for the 17 students and employees who were shot to death at a Florida high school.

(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach). Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team depart the service at the Church by the Glades for Aaron Feis, the football coach who was killed at the school shooting last week, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in C...

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.

In the wake of the Rev. Billy Graham's death, religion scholars say this much is clear: There will never be another American spiritual leader with his reach and influence.

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Lyn Warwick of Black Mountain, N.C., photographs a memorial display of Rev. Billy Graham inside Chatlos Chapel at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 in Asheville, NC. Warwick is frien...

US may never see another spiritual leader like Billy Graham

By CLAUDIA LAUER

The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - A man arrested in the fatal shooting of a postal worker driving a delivery rig on a Dallas highway may have been acting out of road rage, authorities said Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox issued a statement saying that Donnie Ferrell, 25, of Hutchins, had been arrested and was being charged with murder of an officer or employee of the U.S. government while that employee was engaged in official duties. U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Amanda McMurrey said Ferrell was due to appear before a magistrate judge Thursday.

"With this arrest, we take a crucial step towards ensuring that the person allegedly responsible for this senseless murder is brought to justice," Cox wrote in her statement.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Ferrell and an online court record had not been created as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded after 2 a.m. to shots being fired and found the 11-ton (10-metric ton) postal rig crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 30 outside of downtown Dallas. The driver, 58-year-old Tony Mosby, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound and slumped over in the cab.

FBi investigators, Dallas police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service - the law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Postal Service - cooperated to investigate the shooting.

The U.S. attorney's office says two witnesses who were with Ferrell came forward to tell the FBI that they saw him fire several shots from the front passenger seat of the car they were all riding in at the rig Mosby was driving. They said they had seen sparks flying and the truck swerve and asked Ferrell why he had shot.

The witnesses, who were not named, said Ferrell told them the driver of the truck had made a hand gesture at them and it made him mad, according to the affidavit.

The two said they had met up with Ferrell and another person for dinner at a Dallas restaurant before drinking alcohol together at a pool hall. The four left together. The witnesses said a fourth person, who was driving the SUV, was driving erratically behind the postal truck, and was passing on the truck's left when Ferrell fired the shots from a revolver.

The two said that Ferrell had texted them to try to persuade them not to say anything about the shooting.

Federal investigators had offered a $50,000 reward, but it was unclear whether the money would be awarded in the case.

The charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

