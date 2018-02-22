14 Oklahoma Counties Could Lose Right To Sell Beer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

14 Oklahoma Counties Could Lose Right To Sell Beer

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Up to 14 counties in Oklahoma might not be able to sell beer after a low-point beer becomes unavailable in October.

The Journal Record reports that counties will be required to have liquor-by-the-drink approved in order to sell beer in restaurants and bars once 3.2-percent beer is unavailable beginning Oct. 1.

Major and Ellis counties approved liquor-by-the-drink this year, leaving 14 holdout counties. Those counties include Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Caddo, Cimarron, Coal, Cotton, Dewey, Harmon, Harper, Haskell, Hughes, Roger Mills, and Washita.

Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission Director Keith Burt says the commission has tried to inform the counties about the pending changes. Burt says the commission is encouraging the remaining counties to take advantage of the June 26 primary election.

Some of the counties' officials say they're discussing the change.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.