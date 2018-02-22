14 Oklahoma Counties Could Lose Right To Sell Beer

Join News 9 and the Oklahoma Weather Experts for a special program on March 12, 2018 at 7 p.m.More >>
Join News 9 and the Oklahoma Weather Experts for a special program on March 12, 2018 at 7 p.m.More >>
Up to 14 counties in Oklahoma might not be able to sell beer after a low-point beer becomes unavailable in October.More >>
Up to 14 counties in Oklahoma might not be able to sell beer after a low-point beer becomes unavailable in October.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.