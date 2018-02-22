Wintry weather slows cleanup following Oklahoma oil spill - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Wintry weather slows cleanup following Oklahoma oil spill

By The Associated Press

YUKON, Okla. (AP) - A spokesman for the Environmental Protection Agency says wintry weather has slowed cleanup of about 2,000 barrels of oil spilled from a ruptured pipeline in suburban Oklahoma City.

The EPA'S Mike McAteer said Thursday workers are still skimming oil off the surface of a 7-acre pond near a neighborhood outside Yukon, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. The oil bubbled into the pond early Sunday from a pipeline operated by Centurion Pipeline L.P.

McAteer says the spill caused a "pretty sizable fish kill" in the pond. But he says sleet and sub-freezing temperatures have slowed cleanup efforts, including the removal of hundreds of dead fish.

McAteer says Centurion plans to replace a 90-foot section of pipe that's beneath the pond to prevent further releases.

