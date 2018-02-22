Mid-Del Student Starts #BomberPositivity Tweet Stream

A Mid-Del student sent a tweet Wednesday asking other students to tweet at "someone you feel deserves thanks, or just a shout out, and use the hashtag #BomberPositivity

While everyone from the Dub is stuck at home let’s spread some positivity on the TL. Tweet @ someone you feel deserves thanks, or just a shout out, and use the hashtag #BomberPositivity ???? — Lex? (@969_lexy) February 22, 2018

Students across the Mid-Del district were tweeting resulting in a lot of positivity while students were out of school Wednesday and Thursday.

I wanna shoutout to @Jacob25Reed @TramonJackson @Sc_theqbii @glizzy_O and more for always encouraging me everyday at practice and in the books... really couldn’t do much this year without these guys man love y’all ???? #BomberPositivity — Melik (@Leek_90) February 22, 2018

I truly have never been more proud to be a bomber. Tonight has shown me that’s throughout everything, we ARE a family. ???????? We will remain the absolute greatest school in the state. Keep it up Mdub! #BomberPositivity — Megs?? (@megs_lancaster) February 22, 2018

Even some teachers were tweeting.

@Jacob25Reed I wish all of my students had your heart and desire. You are going to always bring joy to those in your life. Forever will be proud of the man you are. #BomberPositivity — Todd Gragg (@MrGragg) February 22, 2018