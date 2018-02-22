Mid-Del Student Starts #BomberPositivity Tweet Stream - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mid-Del Student Starts #BomberPositivity Tweet Stream

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

A Mid-Del student sent a tweet Wednesday asking other students to tweet at "someone you feel deserves thanks, or just a shout out, and use the hashtag #BomberPositivity 

Students across the Mid-Del district were tweeting resulting in a lot of positivity while students were out of school Wednesday and Thursday. 

Even some teachers were tweeting.

