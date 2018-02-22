Freezing Rain Moves Across State; Roads Starting To Improve

More freezing rain is tracking into the western side of the Oklahoma City metro area Thursday morning.

In fact, don't be surprised to hear thunder Thursday morning as freezing rain and sleet with lightning moves through Elgin, Rush Springs and Cement, headed toward Chickasha and points northeast. Chief Meteorologist David Payne says he expects temperatures to stay below freezing through early afternoon except for some areas to the south and east of the metro.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

Thursday's wave of precipitation will push into eastern Oklahoma by afternoon. David explained that because of the warmth of the still very cold rain coming down, it's helping to break up some of the slush on metro roadways, in effect helping to improve road conditions somewhat.

But that's not all, Oklahoma!

We could still see freezing drizzle and fog Thursday night and into Friday morning with more rain moving into the Sooner State. The good news is that temperatures by Friday will be above freezing.

Links: ESP Radar | Street-level Radar

Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.

David Payne - click here

Cassie Heiter - click here

Jed Castles - click here

Justin Rudicel - click here

Robyn King - click here

Matt Mahler - click here