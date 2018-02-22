Team Coverage: Road Conditions Worsen After Winter Precip - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Team Coverage: Road Conditions Worsen After Winter Precip

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 crews were all over the metro Thursday morning after winter precipitation made road conditions hazardous. 

The roadways were slick and icy on streets that weren't treated while highways were also 

News 9's weather team is tracking the next round of wintry precipitation heading its way into the Oklahoma City metro.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.