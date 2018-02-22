Senate to weigh punishment for member accused of misconduct

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

Republican congresswoman says 'many' people who commit mass murder are Democrats, but she offers no evidence; Democratic challenger calls her comments 'disgusting' and 'toxic'.

Some of the high school students who traveled to Florida's state capital for protests after last week's mass shooting committed what may have been their young movement's first act of civil disobedience.

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

A 51-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of beating his mentally disabled twin daughters, raping them and chaining them to a bedroom door in a case described as torture.

Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates.

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting.

Students across US walk out of class to protest gun violence

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Harvey Weinstein has asked a judge to dismiss a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit against him and invoked the words of some A-list actresses in his defense.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California Senate is expected to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct Thursday, including what could be the first expulsion in more than a century.

The highly unusual session comes a day after Republicans and Democrats met separately in secret caucus meetings to decide the appropriate discipline for Sen. Tony Mendoza, who plans to defend himself on the Senate floor.

Lawyers investigating complaints against Mendoza, who is 46 and married, found that he likely engaged in unwanted "flirtatious or sexually suggestive" behavior with six women, including four subordinates, a lobbyist and a young woman in a fellowship with another lawmaker.

Several accusations against Mendoza first became public last fall in a report by the Sacramento Bee. Under pressure from other lawmakers, Mendoza took a leave of absence. The Senate Rules Committee suspended him in late January - days before he was set to return from leave - because the independent investigation had not yet concluded.

Mendoza sued for reinstatement last week alleging, among other arguments, that the suspension was unconstitutional.

The California Constitution requires a two-thirds vote to suspend a member, but the chamber voted last month to give the five-member Rules Committee the power to extend Mendoza's leave of absence.

In a letter pleading his case to colleagues Wednesday, the Los Angeles-area Democrat said he was sorry if anyone was offended by his behavior but continued to deny wrongdoing.

The investigation, which was released Tuesday, found Mendoza "more likely than not" engaged in behavior such as offering a 19-year-old intern alcohol in a hotel suite at a Democratic Party event, suggesting a young woman in a Senate fellowship take a vacation with him and rent a room in his house, and asked several of the women about their dating lives.

Expelling or suspending Mendoza would require a two-thirds vote - 27 of the 40 senators. He can be censured with 21 votes.

No senator has been expelled since 1905, and the Senate has suspended just three members - Leland Yee, Ron Calderon and Roderick Wright - all of them in 2014 when they faced criminal charges.

"You always go back to the most important point: You have to be fair but you have to put the institution first. That is always the touchstone," said Darrell Steinberg, who was the Senate's leader when the chamber dealt with the charges against Yee, Calderon and Wright. He is now Sacramento's mayor.

The California Constitution at the time said lawmakers could lose their pay only if they were expelled or resigned, though an amendment later approved by voters allowed suspension without pay.

Mendoza warned that it would set a dangerous precedent to expel him - a punishment he said has been previously meted out only for lawmakers who have committed a crime.

"It is important to note that the voters in my district have information, now that the investigation results are public, that they can use to make a decision whether they should re-elect me this year, as early as June 2018," Mendoza wrote to lawmakers.

He repeated his complaint that the Senate has not followed its own process for disciplining lawmakers and that he hasn't been allowed to read the full investigative report, including the evidence against him.

The summarized findings released late Tuesday "do not comport with my recollection or perception of the events described," Mendoza wrote, but added: "I am immensely sorry if my words or actions ever made anyone feel uncomfortable."

Mendoza's letter specifically denied giving alcohol to an underage intern or inviting a young aide, who worked in his office through a California State University fellowship, to his house under the guise of reviewing resumes.

He did not directly address the investigation's other findings.

He also pointed out that the investigators found no instances of Mendoza being physically aggressive or sexually crude, and that in some of the incidents he reformed his behavior after he was told his advances were unwanted.

The California Legislature is one of many statehouses nationwide grappling with a tidal wave of sexual misconduct allegations following the #MeToo movement in which millions of women shared their experiences with sexual harassment or assault on social media.

Mendoza, who was chairman of the Insurance, Banking and Financial Institutions Committee until the allegations came to light last year, is the first member of the Senate to face punishment since the sexual misconduct scandal emerged last fall. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who represents a portion of the district Mendoza was elected to serve, took a voluntary leave after she was accused of groping. Two other Los Angeles-area Assembly Democrats - Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh - resigned their seats.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.