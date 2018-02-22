Florida students not backing off push for gun regulations

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

The California Senate is preparing to debate punishment for a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

(AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File). FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, California state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, announces that he will take a month-long leave of absence while an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him are c...

For almost a half-hour after a school shooter dropped his assault-style rifle and escaped Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, police officers thought they were seeing his actions live on the school's security system.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Broward Sheriff Scott Israel makes a point to NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch during a CNN town hall meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla.

An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that...

The Rev. Billy Graham, who was known as "America's Pastor," has died at his North Carolina home at 99.

(AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams). FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home i...

Billy Graham will lie in honor in the US Capitol Rotunda

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

A request by Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Legislature to stop a new congressional map from being implemented is now in the hands of the nation's highest court.

A top FBI official is acknowledging the agency has lost public trust after it botched a potentially life-saving tip before the Florida school shooting.

FBI says it's trying to rebuild trust after botched tip

Trump wants to ban bump stocks; ATF doesn't know if it can

A neurologist who already admitted groping women at a Philadelphia clinic has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting patients in New York City.

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, GARY FINEOUT and TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The student-driven movement to rewrite gun laws showed no sign of waning a week after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida school, with politicians yielding to pressure to respond.

President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed certain gun control moves amid the public outcry, saying "there's nothing more important than protecting our children." And Republican leaders in Florida indicated they'd be open to some changes after students rallied at the state Capitol.

Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said a visit to the school where the shooting occurred has prompted him to change his stance on large capacity magazines.

Rubio, a Republican, insisted that he is willing to rethink his past opposition on gun proposals if there is information the policies would prevent mass shootings.

"If we are going to infringe on the Second Amendment, it has to be a policy that will work," Rubio said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press.

As the 50th anniversary of her father's assassination approaches, the daughter of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said limiting gun access is long overdue. The Rev. Bernice King said she hopes people can "look toward solutions as these young people are forcing us to have the conversations, bipartisan conversations."

Speaking at The King Center in Atlanta, King said tragedy "gives us an opportunity to lay aside for a moment our differences and really look at how we can come together as humanity and move forward with these injustices and these evils that continue to beset us."

The survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School have vowed to continue their activism, including a "March for Our Lives" in Washington next month, which King says she'll attend.

At a funeral for slain football coach Aaron Feis, retired school groundskeeper Dave Tagliavia said he thinks the students mean what they say and won't back down.

"I think if changes are going to be made, these kids are going to do it. They've got fire in their eyes," he said.

A day after an emotional meeting with survivors and their families, Trump tweeted his strongest stance yet on gun control. He said he would endorse strengthening background checks, banning "bump stock" style devices and raising the minimum age to 21 for buying certain rifles.

At a conference of conservative activists Thursday near Washington, Vice President Mike Pence said the administration would make school safety "our top national priority" after the shooting at the school in Parkland, Florida.

Calling school shootings "evil in our time," Pence exhorted those in positions of authority "to find a way to come together with American solutions."

It was a markedly different tone than that deployed on stage minutes earlier by NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre, who delivered an unbowed defense of gun ownership and lashed out at Democrats - saying they are using the tragedy for "political gain."

In Parkland, hundreds gathered to remember Feis, 37, an assistant football coach and security guard gunned down while helping students to safety during the mass shooting

Joe LaGuardia, who attended high school with Feis at Stoneman Douglas, described him as "one of the greatest people I have ever known."

Students converged on Florida's Capitol to take their concerns about gun control to state lawmakers Wednesday. Outside the building, many protesters complained that lawmakers were not serious about reform, and they said that in future elections they would oppose any legislator who accepts campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been jailed on 17 counts of murder and has admitted the attack. Defense attorneys, state records and people who knew him indicate that he displayed behavioral troubles for years, including getting kicked out of the Parkland school. He owned a collection of weapons.

On Thursday, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson gave Sen. Marco Rubio credit for being the only Republican to attend a televised town hall Wednesday night held in the aftermath of the school shooting and criticized Republican Gov. Rick Scott for not showing up.

"I commended (Rubio) for being there. He had the guts to be there when Governor Scott did not," Nelson told a group of Democratic state senators.

Scott is likely to challenge Nelson as he seeks a fourth term in the Senate this November. Nelson questioned Scott's commitment to make meaningful change after the shooting.

Republican legislative leaders in Florida say they will consider legislation that will likely call for raising the age limit to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21 and increasing funding for mental health programs and school resource officers, the police assigned to specific schools.

Lawmakers are also considering a program promoted by one Florida sheriff that calls for deputizing someone, possibly trained teachers, to carry a weapon on campus. Legislators may also enact a waiting period for rifle purchases.

Florida Senate President Senate President Joe Negron said his chamber is working with the House as both chambers prepare legislation as a response to the Parkland shootings. He said a final draft should be available "early next week at the latest."

What won't be considered is a ban on assault-style rifles.

"Let's follow the Constitution. We have a commitment to follow the Constitution in difficult times as well as in times when those rights are not in question," Negron said

____

Spencer reported from Parkland, Florida. Associated Press writers Freida Frisaro and Curt Anderson in Miami, Kelli Kennedy in Coral Springs, Florida, Joe Reedy in Tallahassee, Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg and Alex Sanz in Atlanta contributed to this report.

