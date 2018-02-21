Kansas Women Win 3rd Big 12 game, Upset No. 25 Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State has another opportunity to shake its home court woes against No. 6 Texas Tech tonight, a 6 p.m. tip.More >>
Oklahoma State has another opportunity to shake its home court woes against No. 6 Texas Tech tonight, a 6 p.m. tip.More >>
Kouat Noi scored 19 to lead six players in double figures and TCU stormed back to beat Oklahoma State 90-70 on Saturday night.More >>
Kouat Noi scored 19 to lead six players in double figures and TCU stormed back to beat Oklahoma State 90-70 on Saturday night.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Kylee Kopatich scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Johnson scored 11 points before fouling out with 1:53 remaining and Kansas won just its third Big 12 game of the season with a 66-59 upset of No. 25 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.More >>
Kylee Kopatich scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Johnson scored 11 points before fouling out with 1:53 remaining and Kansas won just its third Big 12 game of the season with a 66-59 upset of No. 25 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.More >>
With a quarter of the season remaining, here are five questions about the NBA going forward.More >>
With a quarter of the season remaining, here are five questions about the NBA going forward.More >>
Oklahoma State has another opportunity to shake its home court woes against No. 6 Texas Tech tonight, a 6 p.m. tip.More >>
Oklahoma State has another opportunity to shake its home court woes against No. 6 Texas Tech tonight, a 6 p.m. tip.More >>