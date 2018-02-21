Kansas Women Win 3rd Big 12 game, Upset No. 25 Oklahoma St. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Kansas Women Win 3rd Big 12 game, Upset No. 25 Oklahoma St.

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
LAWRENCE, Kansas -

Kylee Kopatich scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Johnson scored 11 points before fouling out with 1:53 remaining and Kansas won just its third Big 12 game of the season with a 66-59 upset of No. 25 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Kaylee Jensen made two free throws for Oklahoma State at 2:38 to tie it at 59 and both teams went scoreless until Kopatich hit an open 3-pointer from the top of the key with 42 seconds remaining. After an OSU miss, Austin Richardson hit two at the stripe for a five-point lead.

Christalah Lyons added 15 points and Austin Richardson 13 for Kansas (12-15, 3-13). The Jayhawks went on a 12-2 run over the final four minutes of the first half to take a 32-31 lead.

Loryn Goodwin led Oklahoma State (18-9, 9-7) with 21 points and Jensen had 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Cowgirls have lost three in a row.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.