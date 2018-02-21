Charges: Minneapolis father beat, raped twin daughters

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Republican congresswoman says 'many' people who commit mass murder are Democrats, but she offers no evidence; Democratic challenger calls her comments 'disgusting' and 'toxic'.

Some of the high school students who traveled to Florida's state capital for protests after last week's mass shooting committed what may have been their young movement's first act of civil disobedience.

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

A 51-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of beating his mentally disabled twin daughters, raping them and chaining them to a bedroom door in a case described as torture.

Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates.

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting.

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

Harvey Weinstein has asked a judge to dismiss a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit against him and invoked the words of some A-list actresses in his defense.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 51-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of beating his mentally disabled twin daughters, raping them and chaining them to a bedroom door in a case described as torture.

The man was charged this week with several felonies, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first- and second-assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult by a caregiver. He is jailed on $750,000 bail, with his first court appearance scheduled Thursday.

The Star Tribune reported that charges and a protective order against the suspect reveal he fathered two children by one of the twins.

The Associated Press is not naming the father to avoid identifying the women, who are now in their early 20s.

Authorities said the man was upset that one of the twins had become sexually active and felt they were eating too much.

One of the twins escaped to alert authorities last May. County human services official a short time later removed the other twin and a younger sister from the family's home.

Child safety experts who examined the twins soon after they were removed their parents' care concluded that their injuries were "clinically diagnostic of torture."

In a petition for a protection order that a Hennepin County judge granted in June, the twin who was impregnated twice said she did not "ever remember having enough food."

"He forced me to have sex, (and) he has done this to me every day since I was (in my) early teens or so," the twin's account continued. "He did this to my twin sister also."

According to the complaint, the other twin, identified as Victim A, said that once her parents realized she was "sexually active," her father repeatedly put a dog chain tightly around one or both ankles and connected it to the parents' bedroom door "to prevent her from seeing men" and to deny her food. The twin said her father would beat her while she was bound, and that her twin, referred to as Victim B, also was chained.

An exam of Victim A found a "largely detached" left ear, and scars on her forehead, scalp and back. She also had a chronic limp from being chained around her ankle so tightly and could not see out of her left eye after her father allegedly stomped on her head.

In June, a nurse saw Victim B crying, and she said her father had raped her and that she was pregnant by him. She said he "routinely raped her" when her mother was not home, the complaint said.

A spokesman for the Hennepin County attorney's office said charges were filed against the father once enough evidence had been gathered. Chuck Laszewski also said the office worked with child protection workers to immediately place the minors in out-of-home care.

Online court records do not list a defense attorney who could comment on the father's behalf.

