White nationalist is latest to sue over social media ban

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York.

2 dead as severe weather featuring possible tornadoes moves eastward through central US.

A view from the Central Bridge shows the flooding from the Ohio River Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 in Cincinnati.

This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Doyle Lee Hamm, an inmate scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Alabama.

Longtime U.S. Rep John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.

FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., accompanied by fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus express disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision on Shelby County v. Holder.

Garrison Keillor says his relationship with a woman who accused him of sexual harassment was nothing more than "romantic writing" and that the two never had a sexual relationship.

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 20189 photo, Garrison Keillor poses for a photo in Minneapolis.

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla.

"Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fla.

After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

Survivors of a mass shooting at a Florida high school are seeking a boycott of companies doing business with the NRA.

FILE- This Feb. 20, 2018 file photo shows Demitri Hoth, right, asking for feedback from Bailey Feuerman, on a letter he is writing to legislators, as they and fellow student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

A booking photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2016, file photo shows a Twitter sign outside of the company's headquarters in San Francisco.

FILE - In a March 22, 2015 file photo, U.S. writer Jared Taylor, author of the book "White Identity" speaks during the International Russian Conservative Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A prominent white nationalist is suing Twitter for banning his accounts at a time when social networks are trying to crack down on hateful and abusive content without appearing to censor unpopular opinions.

Jared Taylor filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state court in San Francisco, marking the latest legal challenge filed by right-wing groups and figures banned from social media sites.

Taylor is the founder of the Virginia-based New Century Foundation, an IRS-classified charity that operates the American Renaissance online magazine. The magazine touts a philosophy that it's "entirely normal" for whites to want to be a majority race.

Twitter suspended the accounts of well-known white nationalists in December, saying it was enforcing new rules aimed at reducing abusive content. Social media sites are under increasing public pressure to quickly flag and ban abusive, hateful and bullying posts by some of their billions of users.

Twitter's new policy addresses hateful images or symbols, including those attached to user profiles. The company said its monitors now view hateful imagery in the same way as graphic violence and adult content, which have been banned since the company's inception.

Taylor said Twitter informed him via email on Dec. 18 that it was suspending his account and one in the magazine's name, alleging they violated the company's user agreement barring affiliations with "a violent extremist group." Twitter didn't name the extremist group, Taylor said.

Taylor denies that he and his organization advocate violence or associate with groups that do. His lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and the restoration of Taylor's accounts.

Twitter declined to comment on his lawsuit and accounts.

Similar challenges have been filed in California. Conservative activist Charles Johnson has a lawsuit against Twitter pending in a Fresno court after he was banned in 2015. The nonprofit Prager University is suing Google in Los Angeles federal court, alleging YouTube wrongfully censored some of its politically conservative content.

Some of those who have been banned complain that social networks are unfairly blocking legitimate speech and stifling their public outreach. Taylor alleged in his lawsuit that Twitter's ban has dealt a "crippling blow" to New Century Foundation fundraising.

Politically conservative Twitter users filled social media sites Wednesday with complaints that they lost thousands of followers amid a "purge" of suspected Russian bots. "TwitterLockOut" became a top trending topic in the U.S. for several hours.

Richard Spencer, a white nationalist with more than 80,000 followers, tweeted that he's "lost close to 1,000" of them over the past few hours and that there was a "major purge underway." Hours later, though, he posted again that his followers were "creeping back up."

"Apparently, there was a mass demand to verify accounts with phone numbers, not exactly a purge," he said.

It came after Robert Mueller, the U.S. special counsel, charged 13 Russians on Friday in a plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through social media propaganda.

In a statement, Twitter said its tools are "apolitical, and we enforce our rules without political bias."

The company estimates that about 5 percent of its accounts are spam or malicious bots. Twitter uses automation and employees to purge malicious accounts, though it can amount to a game of "whack-a-mole" as new accounts pop up.

___

Associated Press writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this report from New York.

