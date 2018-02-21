Multiple Semis Involved In Crash Near Pauls Valley

Authorities have shut down all but one lane of Interstate 35 near Pauls Valley due to a crash involving multiple semis, Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the crash near mile marker 73 on NB I-35 just to the north of Pauls Valley. According to reports, four semis were involved in the collision, two of which jackknifed.

So far there has been no word of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.