Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

The Latest: Protesters push for gun control at Florida rally

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

The Latest: Second gun-control rally held in Florida

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Survivors of deadly school shooting lash out at Trump

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Stars, educators lead effort for kids to see 'Black Panther'

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakers

Florida survivors, lawmakers on collision course over guns

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Rev. Billy Graham, known as 'America's Pastor,' dies at 99

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

A sweep of MS-13 gang members on New York's Long Island that was praised by President Donald Trump has been shrouded in secrecy, with authorities refusing to release the names of the suspects or the charges against them.

Much-touted MS-13 sweep keeps even most basic details secret

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

Billy Graham went from tent revivals to the White House

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting.

Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence

Prosecutors say the company that cares for inmates at the Milwaukee County jail face criminal because employees lied about checking on a man who died of dehydration after water to his cell was shut off.

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Therese Gachnauer, center, a 18 year old senior from Chiles High School and Kwane Gatlin, right, a 19 year old senior from Lincoln High School, both in Tallahassee, join fellow students protesting gun violence on the steps o...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). West Boca Raton Community High School students sophomore Leona Zaborsky, 16, right, and senior Julia Wheeler, 18, hug after reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, ...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). West Boca Raton Community High School students cheer after reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Hundreds of students from the high school walked o...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Gwendolyn Frantz, 17, of Kensington, Md., stands in front of the White House during a student protest for gun control, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington.

By The Associated Press



Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walkouts to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's deadly school shooting in Florida.

The demonstrations took place Wednesday at schools from Maine to Arizona. Some lasted 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed one week earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students at many of the protests called for stronger gun control and said they're taking action to protect schools because Congress hasn't.

Hundreds of students in Maryland left class to rally outside the U.S. Capitol, some carrying signs saying "Make Our Schools Safer."

Students at Simon Kenton High School near Cincinnati marched around their school chanting "Never again."

More walkouts are already being planned for March 14, a month after the Florida shooting.

