Students across US stage walkouts to protest gun violence
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Gwendolyn Frantz, 17, of Kensington, Md., stands in front of the White House during a student protest for gun control, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Washington.
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). West Boca Raton Community High School students cheer after reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Hundreds of students from the high school walked o...
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). West Boca Raton Community High School students sophomore Leona Zaborsky, 16, right, and senior Julia Wheeler, 18, hug after reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, ...
(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Therese Gachnauer, center, a 18 year old senior from Chiles High School and Kwane Gatlin, right, a 19 year old senior from Lincoln High School, both in Tallahassee, join fellow students protesting gun violence on the steps o...
The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.More >>
Prosecutors say the company that cares for inmates at the Milwaukee County jail face criminal because employees lied about checking on a man who died of dehydration after water to his cell was shut off.More >>
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.More >>
A sweep of MS-13 gang members on New York's Long Island that was praised by President Donald Trump has been shrouded in secrecy, with authorities refusing to release the names of the suspects or the charges against...More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at...More >>
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation
Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality
