Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates.

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

A sweep of MS-13 gang members on New York's Long Island that was praised by President Donald Trump has been shrouded in secrecy, with authorities refusing to release the names of the suspects or the charges against them.

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting.

Prosecutors say the company that cares for inmates at the Milwaukee County jail face criminal because employees lied about checking on a man who died of dehydration after water to his cell was shut off.

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A company that provides health care for inmates at the Milwaukee County jail faces criminal charges because employees lied about checking on a man who died of dehydration, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The Milwaukee District Attorney's Office charged Miami-based Armor Correctional Health Services Inc. with seven misdemeanor counts of intentionally falsifying health records. The company is the latest defendant to be charged in the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas, who spent seven days without water in his cell as punishment in April 2016.

Prosecutors say Armor's employees claimed to have checked on Thomas while he was wasting away but surveillance video shows them passing his cell "without stopping or never appearing at his cell at all." The charges also allege an Armor employee at one point "fabricated blood pressure and pulse readings" on Thomas.

"Had Armor Correctional medical staff actually performed the assessments that they falsely recorded in Mr. Thomas' patient health care records, medical staff may have identified Mr. Thomas' fatal medical distress," the charging documents say.

Armor did not immediately comment.

Last week, prosecutors filed criminal charges against three jail employees in Thomas' death.

Prosecutors say Thomas was deprived of water because he flooded another cell with a mattress. His family has said he was acting erratically because he was having a mental breakdown when police arrested him April 14, 2016, for shooting a man in front of his parents' house and later firing a gun inside a casino.

Charging documents say the fabrications on Thomas' health chart were not isolated because investigators found other instances where the records of other inmates were falsified that same week.

The final entry on Thomas' chart is dated 3:19 a.m. on April 24, 2016, according to the charging documents.

"Responded to emergency call at 1:36 for inmate unresponsive," the entry reads. It later goes on to say, "I entered the cell where the inmate was lying naked on the floor of his cell on his right side. (A correctional officer) looked at me and said, 'He's dead.'"

