OSU Hoops Looks To Bust Home Slump Against No. 6 Texas Tech

Oklahoma State has another opportunity to shake its home court woes against No. 6 Texas Tech tonight, a 6 p.m. tip. The Red Raiders are tied in the loss column for first place in the Big 12 with Kansas, but the Jayhawks are up one in the win totals.

The Cowboys (15-12, 5-9) have struggled mightily of late, but strangely enough they’re having more success against ranked opponents than otherwise. OSU’s past three wins have all been against teams in the Top 25. They haven’t beaten an unranked foe since Jan. 13.

Texas Tech lost for the first time in the past eight games last Saturday, 59-57 at Baylor. The Red Raiders also lost leading scorer Keenan Evans late in the first half to a foot injury. He will be a game time decision tonight in Stillwater.

The Red Raiders have held the opposition under 60 points on 13 occasions. The 62.5 points and 39.1 field goal percentage defense are tops in the Big 12 and Top 10 marks nationally. Texas Tech has never led the Big 12 in both of those marks at the end of the season.

Oklahoma State is ranked inside the NCAA's Top 35 with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game and drains 76.2 percent of its free throw attempts.

A trio of players average double figures headed by Jeffrey Carroll (15.0 PPG), Kendell Smith (12.5 PPG) and Tavarius Shine (10.7 PPG).

Carroll has picked up double figures in four of his last six efforts and racked up 63 career games in double figures. He has reached the 20-point plateau six times highlighted by a 23-point and 13-rebound outing against then No. 4 Oklahoma on Jan. 20.

Smith has been an impact graduate transfer and ripped off eight consecutive appearances in double figures. He tallied a season's best 24 points at Kansas followed up by a 20-point performance at West Virginia a week later. Smith notched 21 points during the TCU game last time out.

Cameron McGriff and Mitchell Solomon have been solid on the interior. The duo has combined for 16.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. McGriff nearly garnered double-doubles with a pair of 20-point and nine-rebound games at Kansas and at West Virginia whereas Solomon has gone for double figures in three of his last four games headed by 13-point performances against Baylor and at TCU.