Handgun Found On Muskogee Junior High Student - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Handgun Found On Muskogee Junior High Student

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee Public Schools said a handgun was found on a student at Alice Robertson Junior High School.

The school posted the following statement:

"This morning, an Alice Robertson Junior High School student reported seeing a gun in another student’s backpack and reported it to school administration who pulled the student and found the weapon. MPS Campus Police was immediately contacted and took over the investigation. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the District Code of Student Conduct.

This incident did not interrupt our regular school day, and instruction continued as normal. The safety and well-being of all students and staff at MPS Schools is one of the administration’s top priorities. We work diligently to create an environment where students and staff feel comfortable enough to share their concerns. We ask our students to report anything suspicious to school administrators, and this is a great example of our students being very proactive." 

Alice Robertson Junior High School is located at 402 N. S Street.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.