Much-touted MS-13 sweep keeps even most basic details secret

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

The fate of a convicted Texas killer nearing execution is in Gov. Greg Abbott's hands after the state parole board made the rare recommendation that the prisoner's life be spared.

The fate of a convicted Texas killer nearing execution is in Gov. Greg Abbott's hands after the state parole board made the rare recommendation that the prisoner's life be spared.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former judge from eastern Arkansas to five years in prison after he admitted he gave young male defendants lighter sentences in exchange for sexual favors.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former judge from eastern Arkansas to five years in prison after he admitted he gave young male defendants lighter sentences in exchange for sexual favors.

A sweep of MS-13 gang members on New York's Long Island that was praised by President Donald Trump has been shrouded in secrecy, with authorities refusing to release the names of the suspects or the charges against them.

A sweep of MS-13 gang members on New York's Long Island that was praised by President Donald Trump has been shrouded in secrecy, with authorities refusing to release the names of the suspects or the charges against...

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader who police said brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a restroom has died of his injuries.

Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader who police said brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a restroom has died of his injuries.

Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates.

Many students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School have turned into outspoken gun control advocates.

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, left, speaks to reporters during a news conference in Mineola, N.Y., where it was announced that a grand jury had indicted alleged me...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, suspected members of the MS-13 gang are escorted to their arraignment in Mineola, N.Y. A sweep of alleged MS-13 gang members on Long Island has racked up impressive arrest totals but...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, suspected members of the MS-13 gang are escorted to their arraignment in Mineola, N.Y. A sweep of alleged MS-13 gang members on Long Island has racked up impressive arrest totals but...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, suspected members of the MS-13 gang are escorted to their arraignment in Mineola, N.Y. A sweep of alleged MS-13 gang members on Long Island has racked up impressive arrest totals but...

By TOM HAYS and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - It was a tally so impressive that President Donald Trump touted it at his State of the Union address: Since May, agents cracking down on the violent gangs terrorizing the working-class suburbs of Long Island had swept up 428 gang suspects, including 220 members of the notorious MS-13.

But the sweep, Operation Matador, also has been shrouded in secrecy. Federal and state authorities have declined repeated requests from The Associated Press for even basic information made public in most law enforcement operations, such as the names of those arrested and the crimes they are accused of committing.

They won't divulge their ages, immigration statuses or current whereabouts. And while they say 44 of those arrested have been deported, they refuse to say what happened to the rest, including whether they are even still in custody. They say releasing more details could endanger the suspects and jeopardize ongoing investigations.

The lack of transparency comes amid accusations by immigration rights groups that the government is using unsubstantiated rumors of gang affiliations to detain innocent people. Federal immigration judges have already ordered the release of some detainees arrested on suspicion of being MS-13 members when the government couldn't produce any evidence of gang activity.

Some parents and activists say some of those included in the tally are innocent teenagers who came to the U.S. as unaccompanied minors, spending weeks locked in maximum-security detention centers based on flimsy and false allegations of gang activity. Civil liberties lawyers say that in some cases their alleged "activity" was wearing a black T-shirt or making a hand gesture.

"They said we have a warrant for your arrest and we don't have to explain anything to you now. We will tell you when you come with us," one teenager, who asked not to be named because she is afraid of being deported, told the AP in Spanish. "Later, they told me I had been associated with gangs."

The teenager said she was not a member of MS-13. She said she knew of people in MS-13, as do most people at Brentwood High School, a large school 45 miles east of New York City. Maybe she's talked with some of them in the hallway.

Although she was released after two months in detention, she remains worried.

"I can't defend myself," she said. "I can't explain what happened because I don't even know who is accusing me."

Immigration attorney Dawn Guidone said she represented about seven teenagers detained on gang allegations and at least two were deported. One student said all he did was wear blue, the color of the gang. Officials said he was associating with "known gang members."

"But the gang member he was associating with sat next to him in math class," Guidone said. "If that's associating, then I don't know how to even deal with that."

The federal agency leading the crackdown, Homeland Security Investigations, said that of the 428 gang suspects mentioned in the Republican president's speech, 216 faced criminal charges, but it wouldn't say whether those charges had anything to do with gang activity or violence. It said the remaining 212 were detained for suspected immigration law violations but refused to disclose their names, citing privacy concerns.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has refused to answer questions about MS-13 arrests for more than a year.

In neighboring Nassau County, prosecutors said they "took down the alleged kingpin of MS-13 for the entire Eastern region of the United States," but they refused to name the suspect, who's awaiting extradition from Maryland. A spokesman for prosecutors said the man's identity is being withheld because an indictment naming several co-defendants is sealed as it pertains to him.

MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, recruits young teenagers from El Salvador and Honduras, though many gang members were born in the U.S. Long Island has a large population of unaccompanied minors from Central America, including many who were fleeing the violence in their home nations.

The gang has been blamed for at least 25 killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of Long Island. And many other people are missing.

In a July visit to Suffolk County, Trump promised his administration would "dismantle, decimate and eradicate" MS-13.

"They're going to jails, and then they're going back to their country, or they're going back to their country period," he said.

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class action lawsuit in California claiming some teenagers arrested in the gang crackdown were being wrongly held at detention centers.

A federal judge overseeing the case ruled the plaintiffs deserve prompt hearings and released at least nine. The judge ordered the government to disclose how many were being held. The government has not done so.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.