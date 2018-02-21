Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

Scientists are peering into the brains of "superagers" in the hope of finding ways to protect others from memory loss.

A new survey shows that a majority of business economists now view the government's tax and spending policy as moving too aggressively to stimulate economic growth, setting up a potential increase in the deficit in the coming years.

Most in survey see US fiscal policy as too aggressive

The Rev. Billy Graham had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South.

Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.

American Indian tribes that say they've been cut out of California's legal marijuana market are raising the possibility that they could grow and sell on their own.

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.

Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - It's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again, a federal panel said Wednesday.

Two years ago, the advisory group pulled its recommendation for FluMist vaccine after research found it wasn't working against swine flu, the kind of flu that was making most people sick then. But the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices voted 12-2 Wednesday to recommend the nasal spray as an option for next winter's flu season.

An official from AstraZeneca, the company that makes FluMist, said the problem with the vaccine has been identified and corrected. But panel members noted there's still not good proof that FluMist works well against the swine flu bug.

"This is not an easy decision. It's always a challenge to make a decision with incomplete data," said one panel member, Dr. Edward Belongia of the Wisconsin-based Marshfield Clinic Research Foundation.

The panel makes its recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which usually accepts the advice and sends it along as guidance to doctors, hospitals and health insurers.

FluMist is the only spray-in-the-nose vaccine on the market. It was first licensed in 2003 and is approved for healthy people ages 2 to 49. Unlike shots made from a killed virus, it is made from a live but weakened flu virus.

The AstraZeneca product was once considered the best childhood flu vaccine on the market and accounted for about a third of all child vaccinations. But in 2016, the committee rescinded its recommendation of FluMist after federal study results showed it provided no protection from the 2009 swine flu strain that made most people sick the previous year. It remained on the market, but for the past two winters federal officials have not been recommending that doctors give it.

AstraZeneca has changed the way it tests and selects strains for the vaccine, said Dr. Raburn Mallory, a company official, speaking at the panel meeting in Atlanta. It's been difficult for researchers to check how well the revised product works, in part because in the last two years another type of flu - not swine flu - has caused most of each season's illnesses.

Studies have suggested that while FluMist fell down against swine flu, it has been effective against other types of flu.

That makes it better than nothing, panel members said. And FluMist is appealing because it is easier to give to kids who fear needles.

Some experts at the meeting worried the panel's decision could further damage public confidence in flu vaccines. If FluMist should fail to protect children during a bad flu season in the future, "that's a potential disaster," said Dr. Sean O'Leary of the Pediatric infectious Diseases Society.

Last week, a government study found the flu shot was doing a poor job this winter. The flu vaccine changes from year to year, depending on what flu bugs are going around.

