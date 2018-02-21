OG&E Lineman Talks About Progress In Puerto Rico - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OG&E Lineman Talks About Progress In Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:

The second group of linemen from OG&E are in Puerto Rico and are helping the residents turn back on the power after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. 

News 9's Robin Marsh and Lacie Lowry got to speak with an OG&E lineman who is in Puerto Rico. 

Terry Garrett spoke with Robin and Lacie during News 9 This Morning about the progress being made on the island.

