Crews Gear Up For Second Round Of Winter Weather In Metro

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews around the city are gearing up for Wednesday's second round of winter weather.

AAA reports they responded to 750 emergency calls across the state on Tuesday.

On top of that, they estimated more than 2,000 road deaths every winter.

We witnessed icy conditions all over the state Tuesday and bridges are still icy Wednesday morning.

City spokeswoman Kristy Yager said those trucks will spread that salt along Oklahoma City's snow routes around the clock until conditions improve.  

"They've got to be very careful. You never known when you're going to hit a patch of ice and that's the deceiving thing," Yager said.

AAA warns to be extra careful while traveling on bridges, avoid slamming your break and avoid following vehicles too closely, especially salt trucks.

