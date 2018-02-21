Another Round Of Winter Weather Develops Wednesday Afternoon

Dry conditions overnight continue into early Wednesday. The morning should be calm but cold!

Temperatures have dropped into the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. We could still see some slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

Our next round of winter weather develops late Wednesday morning to areas in southwest Oklahoma that will move into the metro. Freezing rain and sleet are likely by Wednesday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory in place for majority of the state into Wednesday night.

Roads can become icy quickly since our temperatures have been below freezing since Tuesday. Take it slow and use caution for Wednesday evening commute. Highs stay below freezing throughout the day.

News 9 meteorologist Jed Castles will have more during the News 9 This Morning