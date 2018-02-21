States could face severe flooding, other problems in Midwest

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

Authorities are being allowed to shut down a large homeless encampment in Southern California and moving hundreds of tent-dwellers into motel rooms.

Authorities are being allowed to shut down a large homeless encampment in Southern California and moving hundreds of tent-dwellers into motel rooms.

What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

State water officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as nearly half of California again in drought.

State water officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as nearly half of California again in drought.

A special election is being held in Kentucky to replace a legislator who killed himself after allegations surfaced from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

A special election is being held in Kentucky to replace a legislator who killed himself after allegations surfaced from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

More than half a dozen prospective candidates in the crowded Kansas governor's race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

More than half a dozen prospective candidates in the crowded Kansas governor's race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

(Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via AP). A St. Joseph County Highway departartment worker places a recycling bin on a street in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A storm system stretched from Texas to the Great Lakes states and forced some ...

(Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP). A mobile home is seen destroyed after a tornado struck an area outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas, de...

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Traffic moves westbound along an icy I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory.

(Jessica Pounds/Cleburne Times-Review via AP). A mobile home is seen destroyed after a tornado struck an area outside Joshua, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Two weak tornadoes have hit North Texas, de...

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). A motorist stops to clear ice from his wipers along I-70 near Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The area is under a winter weather advisory.

CHICAGO (AP) - Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

The weather already was blamed for several fatalities, including the deaths of four people in a crash in Nebraska.

Melting snow and heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for parts of northern Illinois and flood watches for central Illinois. The fear of a rising Illinois River forced the evacuation late Tuesday of the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa.

In the Chicago area, as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain fell overnight Monday into Tuesday and forecasters expected another 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) by Tuesday evening.

Parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula were seeing flooding and road closures. In Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan and the surrounding area, some roads were closed Tuesday due to high water. Temperatures have warmed and the weather service said rainfall was expected to total 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) or more in places.

Flood warnings have been in effect in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, with flood watches in Texas and Arkansas. The weather service issued winter weather advisories for parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, North Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A 52-year-old Bourbonnais, Illinois, woman was found dead Tuesday in a submerged car in Peotone, south of Chicago. Peotone Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Bruce Boyle said the woman apparently lost control of her car on southbound Illinois Route 45 and ended up in a rain-filed ditch.

In eastern Nebraska, speed and slippery pavement caused a crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer Tuesday that killed four people on Interstate 80, police said. The three men and one woman killed were from Colorado, authorities said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old woman died and two other people were injured in a collision on an icy highway late Monday. In Minnesota, state police said winter weather contributed to 400 crashes and 250 spinouts, including two fatal accidents.

The storm system stretched to Texas, where weather service officials said three weaker EF0 tornadoes hit. One struck early Tuesday in a rural area near Joshua, destroying at least two mobile homes and severely damaging several others. A mother and her disabled daughter were injured when one twister demolished their mobile home.

After the tornadoes came the rain. Up to 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of it fell in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 8 p.m. Tuesday, causing some flooding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.