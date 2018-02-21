Angry teens swarm into Florida Capitol demand new gun laws

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nation

Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominated

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now

The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

A sweep of MS-13 gang members on New York's Long Island that was praised by President Donald Trump has been shrouded in secrecy, with authorities refusing to release the names of the suspects or the charges against them.

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction.

The day before 17 people were gunned down inside a Florida school, a co-worker says the suspect made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting.

Prosecutors say the company that cares for inmates at the Milwaukee County jail face criminal because employees lied about checking on a man who died of dehydration after water to his cell was shut off.

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, hug as they arrive to a crowd of supporters and media at Leon High School in Tallahassee,...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Tanzil Philip, 16, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, speaks to a crowd of supporters and media as they arrive at Leon High...

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Lorenzo Prado, left, and Alfonso Calderon student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School look over some painted rocks made available to them in the cafeteria at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Fe...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Tyra Hemans, 19, left, and Tanzil Philip, 16, student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, converse aboard their bus between Parkland ...

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors Tanzil Philip, left, is comforted by fellow student Diego Pfeiffer as Philip speaks to Leon High School students after arriving in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018. The ...

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, GARY FINEOUT and TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A week after a shooter slaughtered 17 people in a Florida high school, thousands of angry teenagers swarmed into the state capitol on Wednesday, calling for changes to gun laws, a ban on assault-type weapons and improved care for the mentally ill.

The normally staid Florida statehouse filled with students, including more than 100 survivors of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, on the edge of the Everglades. Many held signs, chanted slogans and burst into lawmakers' offices demanding to be heard.

They were welcomed into the gun-friendly halls of power, but the students' top goal - a ban on assault-style rifles such as the weapon used in the massacre - was taken off the table a day earlier, although more limited measures are still possible.

Many protesters complained that lawmakers were not serious about reform, and they cautioned that they would oppose in future elections any lawmaker who takes campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.

"We've spoke to only a few legislators and ... the most we've gotten out of them is, 'We'll keep you in our thoughts. You are so strong. You are so powerful,'" said Delaney Tarr, a senior at the high school. "We know what we want. We want gun reform. We want commonsense gun laws. ... We want change."

She added: "We've had enough of thoughts and prayers. If you supported us, you would have made a change long ago. So this is to every lawmaker out there: No longer can you take money from the NRA. We are coming after you. We are coming after every single one of you, demanding that you take action."

Outside the building, the crowd burst into chants of "Vote them out" as speakers called for the removal of Republican lawmakers who refuse to address gun control issues. One sign read, "Remember the men who value the NRA over children's lives" and then listed Republicans in Florida's congressional delegation. Other signs said, "Kill the NRA, not our kids" and "These kids are braver than the GOP."

College students also joined in the rally. Florida State University students Apolline Demiraj, 19, and Lindsay Rapp, 20, held signs that said "Protect Our Kids, Not Guns" and "Stop Prioritizing the NRA Over Lives - Ban the AR-15."

Some of their classmates graduated from the high school and knew some of the victims, they said.

"It's just not normal that it keeps happening, and if we can help make a change so that it never happens again, I will protest here every day," Demiraj said. "We have so many friends that went to Douglas and who have lost people there, so it really was a slap in the face."

Demiraj registered to vote as soon as the rally ended and said the Parkland shooting will influence her vote.

Elsewhere, teens in at least a dozen South Florida schools walked out of class to protest gun violence and commemorate the shooting victims. About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside the Parkland campus.

Megan Mui, a 15-year-old, walked two-and-a-half hours from her school to Stoneman Douglas.

"I want to show my support for the changes we need to make so this never happens again," she said, adding that she would like to see a ban on weapons like the AR-15. "They should be strictly for military" purposes.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been jailed on 17 counts of murder. Defense attorneys, state records and people who knew him say he displayed behavioral troubles for years, including getting kicked out of the Parkland school. He owned a number of weapons.

"How is it possible that this boy that we all knew was clearly disturbed was able to get an assault rifle, military grade, and come to our school and try to kill us?" one 16-year-old student asked the president of the state Senate, Joe Negron.

Negron did not answer directly. "That's an issue that we're reviewing," he said.

When another lawmaker said he supported raising the age to buy assault-style weapons to 21 from 18, the students broke into applause.

Florida lawmakers have rebuffed gun restrictions since Republicans took control of both the governor's office and the Legislature in 1999.

Saying the tragedy at the high school was "completely unavoidable," Republican legislative leaders say they will consider legislation that will likely call for raising the age limit to purchase a rifle in Florida and increasing funding for mental health programs and school-resource officers, the police who are assigned to specific schools.

Lawmakers are also considering a program promoted by one Florida sheriff that calls for giving law-enforcement training to school employees and deputizing someone to carry a weapon on campus. Legislators may also enact a waiting period for rifle purchases.

"I am extremely, extremely angry and sad," 16-year-old student Alfonso Calderon said at a news conference at the Statehouse after meeting with lawmakers. "I don't know if I will have faith in my state and local government anymore."

He added, "People are losing their lives and it's still not being taken seriously."

___

Associated Press writers Terry Spencer in Parkland, Freida Frisaro in Miami, Joe Reedy in Tallahassee and Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.