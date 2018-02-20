Over a Dozen OKC Storage Units Burglarized

With losses reported at nearly $50,000, Sunny Lane RV and Boat Storage reports 14 of their units were broken into Saturday morning.

Cameras captured thieves cutting locks, and loading up items starting around 2:00 AM according to victims. They say three suspects appeared to have made four trips in and off the grounds, spanning several hours, taking whatever they could get their hands on.

“I was watching as they were pulling our things out. In my mind I was like, stop, that doesn't belong to you. Put it back,” says one victim Sherry Echols.

It’s still hard to watch the security footage, but she and her husband James say they’re on a mission to find the thieves.

The family says they had two trailers, a lawn mower, tools and all kinds of other stuff that was stolen. They report their loss at $40,000 and say without their work equipment, their business is at a standstill.

“They have taken 10 years of my life, ya know? We can't work right now without these tools,” Sherry says.

In police reports, one victim claims a $2,293 loss, another at $7,300. And that’s just what’s come in so far.

However, there is some good news, and hope for those who have been hit.

Some of the victims are getting their belongings back. With the help of social media and officers, merchandise was tracked down to a location in Purcell.

The Echols found a surprise when they opened one of their trailers, inside items from a neighboring storage unit.

“When we recovered our 18 foot trailer, it had a brand-new engine block on it. That was his, so he got his engine block back,” James Echols says. Though no arrests have been made, police are still searching for the people caught on camera.

Also, the truck they rode in on had duct tape on the back driver's side window.

Police say the vehicle thieves used during the burglary had a tag on it, associated with a stolen 2017 Chevy Tahoe (ATC973).