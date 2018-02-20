Road Crews Working Around The Clock In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Road Crews Working Around The Clock In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Brace for another round of wintry weather.  Oklahoma City has 17 salt trucks, that have been spreading salt along the city’s snow route since Tuesday. 

City Spokesperson Kristy Yager urges motorists to be especially careful while driving over bridges and overpasses.

“They’ve got to be very careful. You never know when you’re going to hit a patch of ice, and that’s the deceiving thing,” she said. 

You can view the city’s snow route by going to OKC.gov.

