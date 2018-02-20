Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission Unveils New School Curricu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission Unveils New School Curriculum

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Almost 100 years after race riots devastated Tulsa's Greenwood District, Oklahomans are still learning from the tragic events of 1921.

"100 years after the Tulsa Race Riot, we should be able to answer the question, 'What have we learned in Oklahoma about race? What's really changed?'" asked Senator James Lankford.

The Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission unveiled new curriculum for schools Tuesday.

Leaders from the commission spent part of the day talking about the riots with students at Oklahoma City's Douglass High School.

