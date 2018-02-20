The Latest: California winter now third driest on record

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning.

It's still not clear how a 49-year-old skier whose disappearance sparked massive search on a snowy Adirondack mountainside showed up a week later in California, confused and in ski clothes.

Skier lost in New York doesn't know how he got to California

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way.

The school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead appears to be the first major tragedy of its kind in which students were sharing horrific images in near-real time with young people elsewhere.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Rhode Island is marking the 15th anniversary of a nightclub fire that killed 100 people and injured more than 200 others.

President Donald Trump is recognizing bravery by the nation's public safety officers and awarding the Medal of Valor to a dozen police, fire department and other officials.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

The map of congressional districts imposed by Pennsylvania's high court for the state's 2018 elections gives Democrats a boost in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on California's response to drought conditions (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

State officials say California's winter so far is the third driest on record as much of the state heads back toward drought.

Last year's unprecedented rainfall has left most reservoirs slightly above their average capacity for this time of year. But water officials said Tuesday that the lack of snow this winter will prevent the reservoirs from replenishing as the season continues.

John Leahigh of the Department of Water Resources says about 80 percent of California is abnormally dry or in drought.

The state Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions on wasting water.

A vote on the restrictions is now expected by April 17.

___

12 a.m.:

State officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as signs point again to fears that California may be creeping into drought.

The restrictions include prohibitions on watering lawns so much that the water flows into the street, using a hose to wash down sidewalks, or using a hose without an automatic shut-off nozzle to wash cars.

Many of those rules were temporarily imposed during California's historic drought from 2013 to 2017. The state Water Resources Control Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on making such restrictions permanent.

U.S. drought monitors last week declared nearly half the state, all of it in Southern California, is now back in drought.

Most of the restrictions would take effect in April.

