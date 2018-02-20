Oklahoma woman who gave fentanyl patch charged with murder - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma woman who gave fentanyl patch charged with murder

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A 58-year-old Oklahoma City woman is facing a murder charge after authorities say she gave fentanyl to a man who died from an overdose of the drug.

Oklahoma County court records show a second-degree murder charge was filed Friday against Brenda June Merkel. She's accused in the Oct. 14 death of 22-year-old Donte Sanders.

Merkel couldn't be reached for comment. Court records don't indicate if Merkel is represented by an attorney.

Authorities say Sanders was found unresponsive in Merkel's apartment and died at a hospital. A police affidavit says Merkel, the mother of Sanders' girlfriend, provided Sanders with an adhesive skin patch that contained fentanyl, a narcotic that's used to treat severe pain.

Records indicate that Merkel has served a state prison sentence for drug and other charges.

