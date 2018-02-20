Oil spill cleanup underway in suburban Oklahoma City

YUKON, Okla. (AP) - A spokesman for the Environmental Protection Agency says cleanup is underway in suburban Oklahoma City where about 2,000 barrels of oil spilled from a ruptured pipeline.

EPA on-scene coordinator Mike McAteer said Tuesday that workers are skimming oil off the surface of a 7-acre pond near a residential neighborhood outside Yukon, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

McAteer says oil bubbled into the pond early Sunday from a pipeline operated by Centurion Pipeline L.P. He says crews will tunnel beneath the pond to inspect the ruptured pipeline and prevent further releases.

McAteer says cleanup efforts have been slowed by rain and sub-freezing temperatures that have made travel in the area treacherous.

A spokesman for Centurion didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.