Judge approves shutdown of large California homeless camp

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

Authorities are being allowed to shut down a large homeless encampment in Southern California and moving hundreds of tent-dwellers into motel rooms.

What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

State water officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as nearly half of California again in drought.

A special election is being held in Kentucky to replace a legislator who killed himself after allegations surfaced from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

More than half a dozen prospective candidates in the crowded Kansas governor's race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities took steps Tuesday toward shutting down a large homeless encampment and relocating hundreds of tent-dwellers to motel rooms under a court-supervised deal with lawyers who sued to protect their rights.

Scores of people hauling suitcases and pet dogs lined up in the encampment Santa Ana River to speak with county workers tasked with placing the homeless in motel rooms for up to 30 days as sheriff's deputies begin clearing the trash-strewn site.

County officials said the challenge was ensuring they were reaching some 600 homeless tent-dwellers who had been living on the two-mile (3.2 kilometer) long stretch of the riverbed bike trail since last summer, and not others heading to the encampment solely to seek a motel voucher.

"It makes it very difficult for us to help everybody," said Frank Kim, the county's chief executive officer, adding that he saw people arrive with sleeping bags at the encampment over the weekend. "We're going to help everybody but not everybody is going to get a motel voucher."

County workers set up the triage stations to help the homeless after U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter lifted an order blocking deputies from making arrests along the trail, saying the homeless were given ample notice it was time to move.

Carter, who is known for his unconventional approach, set up an impromptu courtroom with a table and folding chairs in a parking lot near the riverbed and said he would remain on site to address any problems. He also had a gray shed brought to the parking lot, and asked lawyers whether it might be an option to temporarily house some homeless.

The deal came after advocates sued to protect the rights of evicted tent-dwellers, who say they were driven to the trail near the baseball stadium for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim by a crackdown on loitering in surrounding cities. The county must conduct clinical assessments of participants and provide food and storage for their belongings. Participants must speak with a case worker and abide by motel rules.

The case in the county of 3.2 million people between Los Angeles and San Diego is being watched by advocates elsewhere who are also grappling with a rise in homelessness amid soaring housing costs.

On the trail, tent-dwellers were packing up belongings that county workers helped load into vans. Officials were working their way down the trail, and said they didn't know if they'd have enough motel rooms immediately and might need to close the encampment in phases.

Larry Ford, one of the plaintiffs, looked at the long line of people and said he wasn't sure how long it would take for him to get indoors.

"I don't see they're going to get me a place," the 53-year-old said. "I'm just another person who needs a motel."

Carter said he was concerned that moving too slowly might draw new people into the riverbed as the county is trying to get long-time residents out.

Since the deal last week, county officials have moved than 200 people out of the encampment and believe another 140 still need help, said Susan Price, the county's director of care coordination.

Carol Sobel, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said those lined up probably lived there but may have resumed sleeping in parks or on sidewalks after the county announced plans last month to close the encampment, fearing they'd be arrested if they stayed.

"This is a zoo," she said, looking at the line. "I don't question the county's intentions. I think their intentions were good, but very ambitious."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.