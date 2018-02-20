Authorities Searching For Baby Taken By Father Out Of Muskogee

Authorities are on the lookout for a 6-month-old Muskogee boy, who law enforcement says was taken by his biological father, Monday evening.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s office says 6-month-old Christopher Meyer was taken by his father, 34-year-old Joseph Meyer, around 7 p.m. It happened at a home in the 2400 block of N. 32nd St., Lot 66, in Muskogee.

According to the report, Joseph assaulted the baby’s mother with a gun and reportedly threatened to kill her. He then took the boy and has not been seen since.

Christopher was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with gray Jordan shorts. A photo has not been released at this time.

A description for Joseph has not been given and a photograph has not yet been released.

An Amber Alert has not been issued at this time.