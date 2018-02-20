Authorities Searching For Baby Taken By Father Out Of Muskogee

Authorities are on the lookout for a 6-month-old Muskogee boy, who law enforcement says was taken by his biological father, Monday evening.More >>
Authorities are on the lookout for a 6-month-old Muskogee boy, who law enforcement says was taken by his biological father, Monday evening.More >>
Revenue collections are continuing to climb as Oklahoma emerges from an economic recession, but finance officials say state legislators still will have a $167 million hole to fill in next year's budget because of increasing obligations.More >>
Revenue collections are continuing to climb as Oklahoma emerges from an economic recession, but finance officials say state legislators still will have a $167 million hole to fill in next year's budget because of increasing obligations.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!